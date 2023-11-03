A group of U.N.-mandated human rights experts, including the special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said Thursday that "time is running out to prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza", which Israel called Hamas "propaganda."

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza after Hamas militants carried out an unprecedented attack last month.

Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping at least 240 others, including children, according to Israeli officials.