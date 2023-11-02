Recent accidents involving children choking on fruit served at Japanese day care centers have raised concerns that the government fails to take the issue seriously through active involvement.

On April 18, a 6-month-old infant was fed uncooked grated apple at a preschool in Aira, Kagoshima Prefecture, and fell unconscious.

The girl, whose face turned pale, was taken to hospital but never awoke, and died on May 28. It was later discovered that a small piece of the fruit had lodged in her throat, blocking her airway.