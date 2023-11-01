Following a rare call from the mayor of Shibuya Ward for Halloween revelers to stay away from the area, which is known for raucous behavior around the holiday, Tuesday night passed without a fuss amid heavy policing and security that made sure the situation was under control.

While costumes were few and far between, the allure of the Tokyo district nonetheless drew crowds, with police using yellow tape and whistles to guide pedestrians walking across the famed scramble crossing.

As crowds swelled, passersby took selfies with people in costumes ranging from Wolverine and E.T. to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, slowing the flow of people near Shibuya Station, notably on Center Street. Security personnel exhorted people to continue walking.