Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward was prepared for a potentially raucous Halloween weekend on Saturday, but measures to deter costumed revelers from gathering in the trendy area — including a ban on street drinking — appeared to be relatively effective.

While only a handful of people donned costumes, crowds still ventured to the popular area of the capital, where police used yellow tape and whistles to guide pedestrians as they crossed Shibuya's famed scramble crossing.

As the night progressed, crowds swelled, making it increasingly difficult to navigate the streets around Shibuya Station, particularly Center Street. Security personnel were observed approaching individuals who were drinking, confiscating their alcoholic beverages.