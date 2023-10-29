China and the U.S. have moved closer to holding a leaders’ summit next month on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic summit in San Francisco after Beijing’s top diplomat became the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit Washington in nearly five years late last week.

Washington and Beijing are working together toward holding the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, both sides said after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s talks with Biden, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan wrapped up Friday.

During the visit, Wang met with Biden for about an hour, with the U.S. leader emphasizing the need to “manage competition in the relationship responsibly” and maintain open lines of communication while cooperating on global challenges, the White House said.