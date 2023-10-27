The U.S. and China each released video footage that accused the other of provocative or unprofessional actions by military craft in and around the South China Sea, escalating the rhetoric by both countries in the disputed body of water.

The Chinese clip said that on Aug. 19, the USS Ralph Johnson "conducted close-in harassment” against a Chinese navy task group doing routine training in the South China Sea. It accused the American destroyer of "several provocative actions such as making a sharp turn and sudden acceleration or deceleration,” and coming within 670 meters, or roughly 730 yards.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a regular press briefing Thursday that the video "shows that the U.S. side is the real provoker, risk-taker and disrupter.” The U.S. warship’s actions "endanger China’s national security,” Wu said, adding that his nation would "take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty.”