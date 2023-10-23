The Liesbeek River snakes down from Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain for just 9 kilometers, but has nevertheless become the focus of a battle between retail giant Amazon, Indigenous groups, green activists and land claimants.

Land is an extremely emotive issue in South Africa. Nearly 400 years of Dutch and British colonial rule and four decades of apartheid saw waves of land grabs and mass evictions of Black, Indian and mixed-race people to create white-only areas.

Across the country, civil society organizations are now engaged in a host of land disputes, but the Liesbeek has seen more than its share as a number of groups compete for their voices to be heard in a raft of legal cases to decide the fate of the river.