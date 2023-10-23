As widely expected, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida zeroed in on the economy and his government’s resolve to “seize the flow of change” in a policy address to the plenary session of parliament Monday.

“‘The economy, the economy, the economy.’ I will focus my attention on the economy more than anything else,” Kishida said in opening remarks that recalled “It’s the economy, stupid,” the 1992 catchphrase of James Carville, a top former adviser to U.S. President Bill Clinton.

Kishida said that a proposed economic stimulus package currently in the works will consist of two main pillars — returning the fruits of growth to citizens and strengthening supply capabilities.