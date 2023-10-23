The ruling and opposition parties each picked up victories in two Sunday by-elections marked by record low voter turnout and concerns over economic issues. Seen as a political litmus test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his administration, their impact on the timing of a possible snap election remains unclear.

The by-elections came two days after the start of the autumn session of parliament on Friday and the day before Kishida, who is grappling with low poll ratings, was set to outline his plans for the economy in a policy speech to parliament.

In the Lower House by-election for Nagasaki's No. 4 district, which includes the city of Sasebo, home to a Maritime Self-Defence Force and U.S. Navy bases, the LDP was victorious.