The debate over a proposed economic stimulus package to tackle rising inflation and provide handouts to families will likely be the center of attention during the parliament session slated to begin on Friday.

The session, set to run until Dec. 13, will reach its peak in the budget committee, where the government will face questions over several issues — ranging from the new economic measures to defense funding and social security outlays.

The economy will likely make up the core of parliamentary discussions, as opinion polls have repeatedly indicated that inflation remains a concern, if not the biggest one, for voters.