Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese touches down in Washington on Monday to kick off a month of critical diplomatic engagements that will see him travel to the White House, a tiny South Pacific nation and the halls of power in Beijing.

Albanese, having taken office less than 18 months ago, will be in the U.S. from Oct. 23 to 26, accompanied by a delegation of Australian business leaders. He will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and attend a state dinner — becoming just the fourth Australian leader to be accorded such an honor.

The trip is the first of several by Albanese over the coming month. The prime minister will head to Beijing from Nov. 4 to 7 — the first visit by an Australian leader in seven years — and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.