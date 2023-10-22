The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is certain to lose at least one of two national by-elections on Sunday, Kyodo News exit polls showed, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet struggles to underpin an economy weighed down by price hikes.

The by-elections for the House of Representatives, the more powerful lower chamber, and the House of Councilors were the first national contests since Kishida revamped his Cabinet last month in a bid to refresh the image of his government.

In the Upper House by-election in the Tokushima-Kochi district, an independent candidate backed by the leading opposition party is expected to win, while it is still too early to call the outcome of the poll in the Nagasaki No. 4 lower chamber constituency amid a close battle.