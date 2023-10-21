A Self-Defense Forces plane carrying Japanese, South Korean and other evacuees from Israel arrived in Tokyo on Saturday, as war rages between the Middle East nation and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The KC-767 refueling and transport aircraft landed at Haneda Airport at around 3:15 a.m., a day after transporting 60 Japanese, 18 South Koreans and five foreign family members to Jordan from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

The airlift of Japanese nationals using a Self-Defense Forces plane was the first such evacuation from Israel or the Palestinian territories since the latest fighting broke out.