An Air Self-Defense Force airplane has evacuated a total of 83 people, including Japanese and South Koreans, from Israel to Jordan, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Friday.

The KC-767 refueling and transport aircraft will arrive at Haneda Airport in Tokyo early Saturday, the ministry said.

Japan dispatched the air tanker and a C-2 transport airplane to Jordan and another C-2 to Djibouti in preparation for the possible evacuation of Japanese citizens from Israel amid the country's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

A total of 83 people, 60 Japanese nationals, 18 South Koreans and five family members with foreign nationality, were aboard the ASDF's KC-767.

Before Friday, Japanese nationals were evacuated from Israel on a South Korean military transport aircraft and a flight chartered by Tokyo.