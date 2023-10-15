As major online travel agency Booking.com faces reports of payment failures in Europe and Asia, some Japanese hoteliers are planning to file a class-action lawsuit against the company.

Hotel owners say that over the past few months, Booking.com has failed to promptly transfer customer payments to the hotels, essentially leaving hotel bills unpaid for days or even months.

Hirotaro Kato, the lawyer taking on the class-action lawsuit, said around 40 people have consulted with him about Booking.com’s payment failure, of which three have decided to take part in the lawsuit. He plans to file the lawsuit sometime this week.