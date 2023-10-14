Visiting European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday he has urged China not to support Russia in its war against Ukraine by providing weapons or helping Moscow circumvent Western sanctions.

Borrell, who was on a three-day China visit, also told a news conference he has asked Beijing to use its influence to make Russia go back to a grain deal initiative to allow the resumption of Ukraine grain exports via the Black Sea.

"Otherwise, we will face another food crisis," he said, noting the war has sent "shock waves around the world." Moscow has pulled out of the grain deal mediated by Turkey and the United Nations.