A court on Friday convicted a 21-year-old man of obstruction of business after he posted an online video of himself licking a soy sauce bottle at a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant in Nagoya in February.

Ryoga Yoshino was sentenced by the Nagoya District Court to three years in prison, suspended for five years.

"I did it to satisfy my desire for recognition and wanted to be popular. What I did was very stupid," Yoshino said during the trial.

Yoshino's defense had asked for a suspended sentence, saying he had shown remorse.

According to the ruling, Yoshino, in conspiracy with another man arrested in connection with the Feb. 3 incident, obstructed business at an outlet of Kura Sushi by filming his licking of the soy sauce bottle and posting it on social media.

The other man has been given probation.