U.S. police shot and killed a person who crashed their car into China’s consulate in San Francisco on Monday afternoon as expectations build for President Xi Jinping to visit the California city for a key summit next month.

San Francisco police confirmed they shot and killed the driver, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and said an investigation is underway. Unverified video on social media showed a blue Honda vehicle inside the consulate as people streamed out into the street.

"When officers arrived on scene, they found that the vehicle had come to rest in the lobby of the Chinese Consulate,” according to a police statement. "An officer contacted the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene.”