U.S. President Joe Biden has pointed to the “possibility” of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month in San Francisco, as the strategic rivals’ leaders look to hold their first in-person talks since last November.

"There has been no such meeting set up, but it’s a possibility,” Biden said Friday at the White House.

Washington and Beijing are edging closer to setting up a Biden-Xi meeting that would take place on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco from Nov. 16-17, though U.S. officials say China has not yet agreed to the plans.