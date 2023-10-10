Atomic-bomb survivors are striving to find any way possible to convey the harrowing experiences they had in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, knowing that time is running out for them to use their own words.

Art is one of the methods they rely on. And they believe that messages about what happened in the cities nearly eight decades ago can be carried through the hands of young artists in the making who were born long after the war was over.

Last fall, a group of A-bomb survivors in Fukuoka reached out to Kyushu Sangyo University and asked that art students there create paintings to be used when they speak to schoolchildren about the devastation caused by the attacks.