A passenger on a Tohoku Shinkansen train arriving at Sendai Station at around noon made an emergency call on Monday, reporting that a child had been burned after touching a chemical-like substance in the train.

The local fire department reported that the boy and two other people were injured.

The Miyagi Prefectural Police is investigating the case.

According to East Japan Railway, or JR East, staff checked inside the train when it arrived and confirmed that something like smoke was rising from car No. 7 and passengers were asked to evacuate.