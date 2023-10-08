A United Nations forum on public policy issues regarding the internet began in Kyoto on Sunday with focus on artificial intelligence and measures against disinformation.

The results of the discussions at the Internet Governance Forum scheduled through Thursday will be utilized for the Hiroshima AI Process, in which the Group of Seven industrialized nations will establish rules on AI-related topics.

Digital Minister Taro Kono attended as a panelist for a discussion titled "Understanding 'Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT),'" where he emphasized the need for more nations to join the dialogue.

About 6,000 people from government, business and educational facilities are expected to attend the over 300 scheduled talks about cybercrime and the information gap born from differences in internet availability, among other topics.

One session will look at measures against fake AI-generated video and audio that may be disseminated on social media.