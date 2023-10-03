Rickshaw puller Yuka Akimoto breathlessly dashes down the streets of Tokyo under a scorching summer sun, two French tourists enjoying the sights from the back of her black, two-wheeled cart.

When the 45-minute tour comes to an end, the 21-year-old bows deeply to her clients and offers a blistered palm — covered with a clean cloth — to help the couple alight. Sweat pours down her flushed face.

Akimoto is one of a handful of women who have chosen to pull rickshaws in Tokyo, attracted to the male-dominated profession through social media, which in turn has given some of these female pullers a strong local and international following.