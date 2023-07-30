Nearly 70% of atomic bomb survivors across the nation felt the Group of Seven summit held in Hiroshima earlier this year made a meaningful contribution toward realizing a nuclear-free world, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.

The 354 respondents of the survey, however, were divided in their views on the Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament statement compiled for the first time by G7 leaders, with many disappointed that their view that nuclear weapons are "absolute evil" was not reflected in the document.

The statement, which was released after the leaders visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during the summit in May, did not mention the survivors or the U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons, which entered into force in 2021, but supported the possession of nuclear weapons for deterrence.