The White House will bar Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee from attending a major economic summit in the U.S. this fall, The Washington Post has reported, citing three unidentified U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The U.S. is set to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in November. Lee and other top Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials were sanctioned by the U.S. for their role in the crackdown on civil liberties in the city. Generally, U.S. people or entities are banned from engaging with individuals on the list, unless an exemption is awarded.

Neither Lee’s office nor the the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong immediately responded to a request for comment.