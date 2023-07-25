Japan was one of the first countries in the world to formulate a national hydrogen strategy, pledging back in 2017 to innovate production, transport and storage technologies related to the cleaner fuel, which when burned, produces only water.

Almost seven years on, things aren’t turning out entirely as politicians may have hoped.

MK West Group, a taxi operator in Kobe, a city more famed for its heavily marbled beef than its passenger cars, is a case in point.