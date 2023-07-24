  • Under Elon Musk's tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp., reflecting the billionaire's vision to create a 'superapp' like China's WeChat. | AFP-JIJI
    Under Elon Musk's tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp., reflecting the billionaire's vision to create a "superapp" like China's WeChat. | AFP-JIJI

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday signaled he would do more to take the social media company in a new direction with a rebranding that will replace its well-known blue bird logo with an X after acknowledging advertisers have been slow to return.

The change, which was not evident on the website on Sunday evening, followed Musk’s recent admission that advertising revenue remains nearly half of what it once was. And Twitter’s cash flow has been negative as a result of that and its heavy debt load.

Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester, said on Sunday that the move would further alienate Twitter’s original, and once fiercely loyal, user base.

