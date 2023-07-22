  • People walk with umbrellas to shade against the sun in Tokyo's Ginza area on Saturday. The Meteorological Agency announced the same day that the rainy season was believed to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin and Tohoku regions. | KYODO
The Meteorological Agency announced Saturday that the rainy season was believed to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin and Tohoku regions, as high temperatures continue across a broad swath of the country.

The rainy season ended three days later than in an average year in the Kanto-Koshin region, the agency said. The region’s exit from the rainy season was also a day earlier than last year.

It wrapped up two days earlier in the southern Tohoku region and six days earlier in the northern Tohoku region. The Kanto-Koshin area entered the rainy season around June 8, while Tohoku kicked off the season around June 11.

