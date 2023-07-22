The Meteorological Agency announced Saturday that the rainy season was believed to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin and Tohoku regions, as high temperatures continue across a broad swath of the country.

The rainy season ended three days later than in an average year in the Kanto-Koshin region, the agency said. The region’s exit from the rainy season was also a day earlier than last year.

It wrapped up two days earlier in the southern Tohoku region and six days earlier in the northern Tohoku region. The Kanto-Koshin area entered the rainy season around June 8, while Tohoku kicked off the season around June 11.