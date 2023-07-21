Thailand’s Move Forward Party, which won the most parliamentary seats in the May general election, will step aside to let its ally Pheu Thai Party lead efforts of a coalition of pro-democracy parties to form the next government.

Move Forward, whose leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from securing the country’s top political office twice, will stay with the coalition and nominate a candidate from Pheu Thai for the prime minister’s post, the party’s secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon told reporters on Friday. The next round of votes to elect a premier is set for July 27.

“The issue today isn’t whether Pita will be prime minister, but whether Thailand can return to democracy,” Chaithawat said. “Our highest goal is still to form a government to end military-backed rule.”