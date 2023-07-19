  • A portrait of U.S. rapper Tupac Shakur is displayed at his unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California, on June 7. | AFP-JIJI
AFP-JIJI – Las Vegas police have searched a home as part of their investigation into the murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur almost three decades ago.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department “can confirm a search warrant was served” in the neighboring city of Henderson on Monday, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper said a home had been searched.

