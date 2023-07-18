Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he recently received a so-called target letter from special counsel Jack Smith in connection with the criminal investigation into his efforts to hold onto power after he lost the 2020 election, a sign that he is likely to be indicted in the case.

It would be the second time Smith has notified Trump that he is a target in a federal investigation. The first, in June, was in connection to the investigation into Trump’s handling of national defense material after he left office and his alleged obstruction of efforts to retrieve it.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, after a news inquiry into whether he had been told he is a target.