  • Sung Kim (from left), Takehiro Funakoshi and Kim Gunn, diplomats from the U.S., Japan and South Korea in charge of dealing with North Korea meet in Tokyo in September 2022. They are set to meet in Nagano Prefecture on Thursday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    Sung Kim (from left), Takehiro Funakoshi and Kim Gunn, diplomats from the U.S., Japan and South Korea in charge of dealing with North Korea meet in Tokyo in September 2022. They are set to meet in Nagano Prefecture on Thursday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

Washington – Japan will host a meeting on North Korea later this week with senior officials from the United States and South Korea in the wake of Pyongyang’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the State Department said Monday.

The three-way meeting will be held in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday, with Sung Kim, the U.S. special representative for North Korean affairs, planning to discuss maintaining close cooperation with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, the department said.

North Korea test-fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile in three months last week, logging a record flight time for any projectile launched by Pyongyang.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW