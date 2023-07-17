  • United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan meets with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Abu Dhabi on Monday. | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES' MINISTRY OF PRESIDENTIAL AFFAIRS / VIA AFP-JIJI
ABU DHABI – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday for the second stop of a Gulf tour focused on securing energy supplies and offering Japanese green technology.

Kishida met with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan after landing in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM said, adding the two leaders discussed a comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan. They signed several agreements covering different sectors, WAM added.

Kishida is expected to attend a UAE-Japan business forum later before traveling to major gas-producer Qatar on Tuesday, officials said.

