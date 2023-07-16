Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will seek to meet the head of Japan’s national fisheries federation, possibly in late July, in order to pitch the government’s plan for releasing treated radioactive water from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant, a government source said Saturday.

The meeting will be part of a series of steps the government is taking to determine when to begin discharging the water into the Pacific Ocean.

So far, the government has only committed to doing so sometime “around the summer,” as concerns linger among fishermen about the potentially adverse impact the discharge could have on their businesses.