Cryptocurrencies were testing year highs on Friday, after a run of favorable regulatory and investment moves started to shift momentum in markets that had been stuck in a rut for months.

Bitcoin traded at its highest price since June 2022 overnight, touching $31,818 on the Bitstamp exchange. It is up more than 90% for the year so far and nearly 30% in a month.

Second-biggest token ether had its best session since March, and ripple, which a U.S. judge ruled could be legally sold on public crypto exchanges, soared 73%.