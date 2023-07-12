North Korea returned to its well-worn playbook Wednesday after a nearly monthlong lull, firing off what Seoul said was a suspected long-range missile in a dramatic show of force a day after Pyongyang warned the U.S. over what it said were illegal spy plane flights.

South Korea’s military did not immediately offer more details about the launch.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said the missile had been fired from North Korea’s interior around 9:59 a.m., flying for around 75 minutes before splashing down an estimated 550 kilometers east of the Korean Peninsula, likely outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from its coast.