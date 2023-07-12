A Tokyo court on Wednesday sentenced the former president of major Japanese advertising agency ADK Holdings to a suspended prison term for bribing a Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee executive in 2021.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Shinichi Ueno, 69, to a prison term of two years, suspended for four years, after being accused of paying around ¥14 million ($100,000) to Haruyuki Takahashi, 79, who exerted influence over the committee’s sponsorship and marketing contracts.

The ruling was one of a series of Tokyo Olympic bribery cases involving Takahashi, who has been charged with accepting bribes from Ueno and others in return for helping companies win contracts as Olympic sponsors or marketing agents.