Hong Kong police on Tuesday questioned three family members of self-exiled democracy activist Nathan Law, media reports said, a week after he and seven others were targeted with arrest warrants and bounties for alleged crimes under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law.

Law’s parents and older brother were taken into custody without being formally arrested, and they were released after being questioned, a police source told the AFP news agency. Police were probing whether the family members had given Law financial support or whether they were acting on his behalf in Hong Kong, AFP said, citing the police source.

On July 3, authorities in Hong Kong issued warrants for the eight overseas-based activists and offered a reward of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,000) each for information leading to their arrests. They were accused of crimes including incitement to secession, subversion, incitement to subversion, and collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.