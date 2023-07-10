Yamaha is backing hydrogen as a clean and viable option for reaching carbon neutrality and will develop it as a source of fuel, President and CEO Yoshihiro Hidaka has said.

“We would like to keep many possibilities — opportunities — to achieve carbon neutrality,” Hidaka said in an interview Thursday at Yamaha’s headquarters in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Japan’s automotive industry, which employs 5.5 million people domestically, has long advocated a multistrategy approach toward decarbonization. Toyota, the world’s biggest automaker, has been a member of that camp.