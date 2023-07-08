Saturday marked one year since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated, with several controversial issues unresolved, including ties between lawmakers and the Unification Church, and the rules for holding a state funeral.

A memorial service was held at Zojoji, a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, to mourn Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, who was fatally shot at the age of 67 while giving an election campaign speech, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Abe’s widow, Akie, among the attendees.

Near the site where Abe was gunned down in Nara, dozens of people lined up in the morning to lay flowers.