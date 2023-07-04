  • Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, presents Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with the IAEA's comprehensive report on the plan to release treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, presents Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with the IAEA's comprehensive report on the plan to release treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

The International Atomic Energy Agency gave an essential endorsement Tuesday of a controversial plan by Japan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the Pacific, paving the way for it to be released this summer.

Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi presented the organization’s safety assessment report, which concluded that the discharge of the treated water into the sea is “consistent with relevant international safety standards.”

“If the Japanese government decides to proceed with the plan, (it) would have a negligible impact on the environment, meaning water, fish and sediment,” Grossi said at a news conference following his meeting with Kishida.

