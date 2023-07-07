Chinese customs authorities on Friday hinted at the possibility of expanding the scope of the country’s import ban on Japanese food products, as Japan plans to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea.

China’s General Administration of Customs said that it would take necessary measures depending on developments related to the Fukushima water release plan.

The import ban was introduced after the March 2011 meltdowns at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings plant in northeastern Japan.