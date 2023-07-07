The world’s largest pension fund, Japan’s Government Investment Pension Fund (GPIF), said Friday it made an investment gain of ¥10.3 trillion ($72.02 billion) in January-March, ending a four-quarter losing streak.

GPIF gained 5.41% for the quarter, raising its total assets to above ¥200 trillion, it said in its annual report for fiscal 2022, which ended in March.

Robust gains in domestic and international equity markets from January to March pushed the fund’s annual return into the black to hit ¥2.95 trillion ($20.63 billion), despite losses in the first three quarters of 2022.