Opposition to Japan’s plan to discharge treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear site into the Pacific Ocean is posing risks to key exports, including seafood to cosmetics.

Officials in mainland China and Hong Kong, both major importers of Japanese goods, have reiterated concerns over the proposal even after the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed a two-year review had concluded the disposal strategy is safe and in line with global standards.

Hong Kong has “repeatedly expressed grave concern about the impact of the discharge plan on food safety,” and plans to impose some curbs on seafood from high risk areas once the release of Fukushima waste begins, the city’s government said late Tuesday in a statement.