The Port of Nagoya, Japan’s largest port by total cargo throughput and responsible for handling some of Toyota’s car exports, has suffered a crippling system glitch, with the port operator saying Wednesday it suspects a cyberattack.

As of noon, the port remained unable to load and unload containers from trailers. Police have launched an investigation, saying the operator has received a ransom demand in exchange for the recovery of its system.

The system failure occurred Tuesday morning when an employee could not start a computer, according to the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association.