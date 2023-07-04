Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed rebellion sharply dented his domestic support, but nearly 30% of Russians continue to view the Wagner mercenary leader positively, according to opinion polls whose results were released Monday.
Results from two surveys conducted in June by Russian Field, a nonpartisan Moscow-based research company, found that Prigozhin’s decision to march his Wagner mercenaries on Moscow on June 24 reversed a steady rise in opinion polls that had made him one of Russia’s most popular wartime leaders.
Prigozhin’s short lived-rebellion, which he called off within hours, had posed the most dramatic challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s leadership in his two decades in power.
