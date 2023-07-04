The government plans to allow elderly people to obtain My Number personal identification cards without setting a password.
Internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto announced the plan at a news conference Tuesday, as some elderly people are apparently reluctant to apply for the card out of concern that it is difficult for them to remember a password.
The plan is also intended to ease burdens on staff at elderly care facilities who may apply for My Number cards on behalf of their residents.
