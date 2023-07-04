Rakuten Group has taken a step to list its online brokerage arm, as Japan’s e-commerce leader struggles to dispel concerns over its debt levels and ability to make mobile operations profitable.

Rakuten Securities Holdings has applied to go public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The move is part of a drive to speed up decision making at each of Rakuten’s various businesses, which range from online shopping to finance and wireless services, it said.

Billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani’s online retailer has seen its shares tumble to a 14-year low as its loss-making mobile business drains cash ahead of a wall of maturing debt. Since April, the company has listed its banking unit and sold shares in an additional offering in a bid to ease its financing woes.