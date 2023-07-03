High above a railway bridge spanning a foaming river just outside the Arctic Circle, Finnish construction workers hammer away at a project that will smooth the connections from NATO’s Atlantic coastline in Norway to its new border with Russia.

“We will be removing some 1,200 of these one by one,” says site manager Mika Hakkarainen, holding up a rivet.

Until February 2022, the €37 million ($41 million) electrification of this short stretch of rail — the only rail link between Sweden and Finland — simply promised locals a chance to catch a night train down to the bright lights of Stockholm.