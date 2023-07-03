  • Heavy rain in Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, caused the Kiyama River to flood on Monday morning. | KYODO
Kumamoto – Heavy rain pounded Japan’s southwestern Kyushu region on Monday, causing a bridge to collapse, with evacuation orders issued for some 360,000 residents in the city of Kumamoto.

The Meteorological Agency warned of torrential rain and thunder continuing across the region through around Tuesday noon and called on residents to be on alert for mudslides and flooding.

Kumamoto Prefecture saw the development of linear rainbands known to bring torrential downpours. The towns of Yamato and Mashiki in the prefecture registered hourly precipitation of 82 millimeters and 80 mm, respectively, both July records for the areas, on Monday morning.

